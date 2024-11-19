Pak, Kazakh Sides Hold BPC; Review Bilateral Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 10:29 PM
Pakistan and Kazakhstan Tuesday held the third round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) in which the two sides comprehensively reviewed the bilateral cooperation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Pakistan and Kazakhstan Tuesday held the third round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) in which the two sides comprehensively reviewed the bilateral cooperation.
Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) Ambassador Ahmad Naseem Warraich led the Pakistan side while the Kazakh side was led by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Alibek Bakayev.
“The two sides comprehensively reviewed the bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, including political relations, inter-parliamentary exchanges, economic & trade ties, connectivity, education, information technology, telecommunication, culture and tourism,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
Expressing satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral relations, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the momentum in bilateral cooperation, and to collaborate closely at multilateral fora.
It was agreed to enhance bilateral trade and economic relations and to expand collaboration in tourism and information technology.
Important regional and global developments, including the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir were also discussed.
Recent Stories
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-be ..
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Ministe ..
Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC
Curbing terrorism top priority: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif
IHC clubs appeals regarding ban on prisoners for political discussions
PM reiterates govt’s commitment to children’s rights, well-being
Provision of jobs to people crucial for ending social evils, backwardness: Gover ..
Public Order Ordinance-2024 promulgated in greater interest of people in AJK: Co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables12 seconds ago
-
'Kanzul Islam' offering easy interpretation of Quran launched12 seconds ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties14 seconds ago
-
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits15 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week6 minutes ago
-
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-being6 minutes ago
-
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister ..6 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC6 minutes ago
-
Curbing terrorism top priority: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif6 minutes ago
-
IHC clubs appeals regarding ban on prisoners for political discussions12 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates govt’s commitment to children’s rights, well-being12 minutes ago
-
Provision of jobs to people crucial for ending social evils, backwardness: Governor12 minutes ago