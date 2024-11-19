Open Menu

Pak, Kazakh Sides Hold BPC; Review Bilateral Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 10:29 PM

Pakistan and Kazakhstan Tuesday held the third round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) in which the two sides comprehensively reviewed the bilateral cooperation

Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) Ambassador Ahmad Naseem Warraich led the Pakistan side while the Kazakh side was led by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Alibek Bakayev.

“The two sides comprehensively reviewed the bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, including political relations, inter-parliamentary exchanges, economic & trade ties, connectivity, education, information technology, telecommunication, culture and tourism,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Expressing satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral relations, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the momentum in bilateral cooperation, and to collaborate closely at multilateral fora.

It was agreed to enhance bilateral trade and economic relations and to expand collaboration in tourism and information technology.

Important regional and global developments, including the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir were also discussed.

