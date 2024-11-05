- Home
- Pakistan
- Pak-Kazakhstan parliamentary contacts pivotal to further solidifying existing bi-lateral ties: Ayaz
Pak-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Contacts Pivotal To Further Solidifying Existing Bi-lateral Ties: Ayaz
Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday said that parliamentary contacts between both the parliaments of Pakistan and Kazakhstan could play a pivotal role in further solidifying the existing bi-lateral ties.
During the meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin who called on him at the Parliament House, Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan highly values its cordial ties with Kazakhstan and both the countries are tied in the eternal bond
of shared religion, history and culture.
He also said that enhancing ties between both nations is pivotal for regional growth and prosperity.
During the meeting, it was discussed to enhance collaboration and cooperation between both the countries in the fields of agriculture, education, information technology, infrastructure and trade.
Ayaz Sadiq emphasized Pakistan's strategic geographic position as a key facilitator of global trade, asserting that the country has significant potential to enhance bilateral cooperation in agriculture, energy and IT sector.
He said that Pakistan’s strengths in agriculture and investment present valuable opportunities for both nations.
Yerzhan Kistafin acknowledged the importance of fostering stronger ties between the two countries, emphasizing the need for sustained dialogue to enhance cooperation in various sectors.
He commended Pakistan’s role in connecting Central Asia with global markets and expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to deepen bilateral relations.
The Ambassador also congratulated Pakistan on successfully hosting the recent SCO Summit 2024.
While highlighting the historical significance of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan’s visit to Pakistan to attend the SCO Summit, he said that Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov is the first ever Kazakh PM in history who visited Pakistan.
He expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the summit, which aims at bolstering regional cooperation.
The Ambassador also extended an invitation to the Speaker National Assembly to visit Kazakhstan along with a parliamentary delegation.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to exploring additional avenues for collaboration, with a shared vision of enhancing economic integration and fostering mutual growth between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.
Recent Stories
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
US election commences with early results from Hampshire
PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sahibzada Hamid Raza elected as Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights41 seconds ago
-
Power Suspension on Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat feeders notified44 seconds ago
-
Acting President Gilani urges media to acquaint people with Mohtasib's role in addressing public gri ..11 minutes ago
-
Shaikh appreciates role of UN bodies in Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
Task force to negotiate about saved amount with 18 IPPs in next phase: Senate body told21 minutes ago
-
KSrelief concludes 50,000 Shelter NFIs, Winter Kit Project Across Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
`Lok Mela' to project soft image of country: Secretary Heritage31 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani calls for providing equitable public healthcare services31 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses concern over impact of armed conflicts on environment41 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health Inaugurates second batch of KP Nurses Capacity Building Project41 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption Balochistan files case in drugs scame41 minutes ago
-
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench52 minutes ago