Pak-Kazakhstan parliamentary contacts pivotal to further solidifying existing bi-lateral ties: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday said that parliamentary contacts between both the parliaments of Pakistan and Kazakhstan could play a pivotal role in further solidifying the existing bi-lateral ties.

During the meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin who called on him at the Parliament House, Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan highly values its cordial ties with Kazakhstan and both the countries are tied in the eternal bond

of shared religion, history and culture.

He also said that enhancing ties between both nations is pivotal for regional growth and prosperity.

During the meeting, it was discussed to enhance collaboration and cooperation between both the countries in the fields of agriculture, education, information technology, infrastructure and trade.

Ayaz Sadiq emphasized Pakistan's strategic geographic position as a key facilitator of global trade, asserting that the country has significant potential to enhance bilateral cooperation in agriculture, energy and IT sector.

He said that Pakistan’s strengths in agriculture and investment present valuable opportunities for both nations.

Yerzhan Kistafin acknowledged the importance of fostering stronger ties between the two countries, emphasizing the need for sustained dialogue to enhance cooperation in various sectors.

He commended Pakistan’s role in connecting Central Asia with global markets and expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to deepen bilateral relations.

The Ambassador also congratulated Pakistan on successfully hosting the recent SCO Summit 2024.

While highlighting the historical significance of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan’s visit to Pakistan to attend the SCO Summit, he said that Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov is the first ever Kazakh PM in history who visited Pakistan.

He expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the summit, which aims at bolstering regional cooperation.

The Ambassador also extended an invitation to the Speaker National Assembly to visit Kazakhstan along with a parliamentary delegation.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to exploring additional avenues for collaboration, with a shared vision of enhancing economic integration and fostering mutual growth between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.