Open Menu

Pak-Korea Cultural Week 2024 To Be Observed From Oct 23

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Pak-Korea Cultural Week 2024 to be observed from Oct 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Islamabad, will observe the Korea-Pakistan Cultural Week 2024.

According to the PMYP office, the vibrant celebration will showcase the rich cultural heritage of both nations, strengthening their friendship and cultural exchange.

The event will feature two exciting programs including the Korea-Pakistan Cultural Gala on October 23 at Liaquat Gymnasium which will showcase mesmerizing music, dance, and art performances from Korea and Pakistan.

Additionally, the Korea-Pakistan Movie Day will screen four critically acclaimed films from October 24 to 27 at PNCA, Islamabad.

Korean movies "Ode to My Father" and "The Himalayas" would be showcased alongside Pakistani hits "Nayab" and "Superstar." These films would highlight the diversity and creativity of both countries' cinema.

Regarding the occasion, Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Program Rana Mashhood said "We are thrilled to partner with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to bring this cultural extravaganza to Pakistan. This event embodies the spirit of friendship and cooperation between two countries."

The Korea-Pakistan Cultural Week 2024 underscores the growing bilateral relations between Korea and Pakistan and promises to attract a diverse audience, including dignitaries, cultural enthusiasts, and students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Film And Movies Music Exchange October Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

20 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

20 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

20 hours ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

20 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

20 hours ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

21 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

21 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

21 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan