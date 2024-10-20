Pak-Korea Cultural Week 2024 To Be Observed From Oct 23
October 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Islamabad, will observe the Korea-Pakistan Cultural Week 2024.
According to the PMYP office, the vibrant celebration will showcase the rich cultural heritage of both nations, strengthening their friendship and cultural exchange.
The event will feature two exciting programs including the Korea-Pakistan Cultural Gala on October 23 at Liaquat Gymnasium which will showcase mesmerizing music, dance, and art performances from Korea and Pakistan.
Additionally, the Korea-Pakistan Movie Day will screen four critically acclaimed films from October 24 to 27 at PNCA, Islamabad.
Korean movies "Ode to My Father" and "The Himalayas" would be showcased alongside Pakistani hits "Nayab" and "Superstar." These films would highlight the diversity and creativity of both countries' cinema.
Regarding the occasion, Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Program Rana Mashhood said "We are thrilled to partner with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to bring this cultural extravaganza to Pakistan. This event embodies the spirit of friendship and cooperation between two countries."
The Korea-Pakistan Cultural Week 2024 underscores the growing bilateral relations between Korea and Pakistan and promises to attract a diverse audience, including dignitaries, cultural enthusiasts, and students.
