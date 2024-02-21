Pak-Korea nutrition center conference concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The two-day Pakistan-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) conference organized by the Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST) held at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam in collaboration with Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

The conference concluded here on Wednesday with expert recommendations presented during the closing session of the conference.

During the session, national and international experts presented recommendations aimed at transforming the country's food system, promoting sustainable agricultural development, addressing nutritional deficiencies, and providing education and nutritious food to marginalized and vulnerable segments of the society.

The conference focused on revolutionizing the food models to combat nutritional deficiencies, enhance food quality, and reduce losses in crops. It also emphasized on the importance of promoting awareness regarding nutrition through curriculum, mass media, and social media as well as improving the quality of food through Food Value Chain Model.

Additionally, the experts proposed eighteen different recommendations including the development of seasonal resilient crop varieties through research, improving women's health for the development of a healthy generation, and enhancing diversity in food models.

Addressing at the concluding ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri expressed concerns over weakening of future generation due to poor nutrition. He mentioned that government has allocated 8.5 billion rupees for a three-year National Multi-spectral Nutrition Program, to address children's nutritional deficiencies and promote healthy dietary practices. He also announced the degree programs focusing on nutrition at Sindh Agriculture University.

Former VC Dr. Bekharam Dewrajani speaking on the occasion emphasized that lack of nutritious and quality food is causing health issues particularly for women and children in rural areas, while 24% of people in cities suffering from diabetes.

Dr. Jae Han Kim, Dean of Chungnam National University, Republic of Korea stated that information and research obtained from this conference need to be disseminated to society.

He stressed the importance of implementing recommendations made in the conference for better results and suggested that they should be referred to the government and relevant authorities for implementation.

On this occasion, chief of party Dr Kenneth Holland, Dr Maqsood Sadiq Butt, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Dr Tauseef Sultan, Dr Shahzor Gul Khaskheli, and Dr Tahseen Fatima also addressed the gathering.

Additionally, Ms. Julian Holland, representative of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), along with deans of various faculties, professors, lecturers, and a large number of students were also present during the ceremony.

Later, the certificates and cash prizes were distributed among the successful participants in food item competitions during the exhibition. The guests and heads of committees were also honored with shields and cultural souvenirs.

The conference concluded with presentation of research papers by various experts from Chungnam National University, Republic of Korea, KOICA Islamabad, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, University of Sindh, University of Karachi, Jinnah University for Women, Karachi, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, and PCSIR Lahore.

