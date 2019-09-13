Pak-Korea Nutrition Centre to be set up at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

A Pak-Korea Nutrition Centre will be set up at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), said a Korean professor, Dr Jahen Kim

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :A Pak-Korea Nutrition Centre will be set up at University of Agriculture Faisalabad UAF ), said a Korean professor, Dr Jahen Kim.

He is visiting the university to attend an international seminar on the role of nutrition in child and maternal health, being organised by the National Institute of Food Science & Technology in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Food Scientists and Technologists and Pakistan Nutrition & Dietetic Society at NIFSAT, here on Friday.

A five-year project worth US$7 million would be set up with the help of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf described the proposed centre of excellence with the help of Korean agency, a soothing initiative of Pak-Korea friendship under its internationalisation programmes. He said the university was signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with international organisations thereby to expand its foreign networking.

Dean Faculty of Food Sciences, Nutrition and Home Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that 50 per cent of population was facing malnutrition. The education about nutritive and balanced food at school level will help overcome the issue.