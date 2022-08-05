UrduPoint.com

Pak-Korea Nutrition Centre To Help Tackling Malnutrition Issue: Dr Kim

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Pak-Korea nutrition centre to help tackling malnutrition issue: Dr Kim

A Pak Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) established at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) would help to tackle malnutrition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :A Pak Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) established at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) would help to tackle malnutrition.

This was stated by Prof Dr Jaehan Kim while talking to UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan during his visit to the varsity.

Prof Dr Jaehan Kim was leading a five-member Korean delegation which visited the UAF under project Establishment of Pak Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC).

Dr Kim said that the project would train government officials, nutrition policy makers, master trainers, nutrition educational experts, lady health workers, nutritionists and Primary school teachers etc to improve nutrition and child nutrition.

He said that the enhanced collaboration between the both countries would bring a tangible results. Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan stressed the need tolearn from the Korea experiences and said the UAF had the waste range of work on the watermanagement and collaboration with Korean institutions.

