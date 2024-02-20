Pak-Korean Nutrition Centre Holds Training On Dietary Issues At BZU
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 05:53 PM
Pak-Korean Nutrition Center organized a training session aimed at addressing prevalent dietary issues in Pakistan especially malnutrition among kids and, rising trend of diseases
Pak-Korean Nutrition Center organized a training session aimed at addressing prevalent dietary issues in Pakistan especially malnutrition among kids and, rising trend of diseases.
The event was organized under the supervision of Chairman of the Department of Human Nutrition at Baha Uddin Zakariya University, Professor Dr. Tauseef Sultan. Dean Faculty of Food Sciences and Nutrition Dr Saeed Akhtar was special guest at the event.
The session focused on equipping students with the necessary skills to tackle societal nutritional challenges and providing comprehensive training on nutritional diagnosis and counseling. The session also emphasized on the importance of dietary management in various health conditions.
Addressing the session, Dr Tauseef Sultan stated that Pakistan urged students and other experts to play an important role in highlighting and addressing the issues linked with food. The students should set their targets for the betterment of societal health.
Dr Amreen Naaz highlighted the various aspects of the balanced diet and its role in the promotion of health.
She stressed proper cleanliness arrangements for the preparation and transportation of food items. Experts including Iqra Akram, Saba Maqbool and Iqra Tabassam, also shared useful insight about the use of food especially the diagnostic techniques for the patients.
Another expert Reema Arshid discussed the issue of malnutrition among kids which was adversely affecting society. She stated that kids were an asset of any society and there was an urgent need to focus on the dietary needs of the kids.
Dr Saima Dastagir gave hands-on training to students and presented useful suggestions.
Food preservation protocols were discussed by expert Arooj Fatima.
All the experts stressed the importance of community engagement and raising awareness about dietary health. Certificates were distributed to the trainers by the Faculty of Food Sciences and Nutrition, acknowledging their contribution to addressing dietary deficiencies in the country.
The event highlighted the vital role of such initiatives in combating nutritional deficiencies at a national level.
