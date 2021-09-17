UrduPoint.com

Pak, KSA Agree To Further Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:10 AM

Pak, KSA agree to further strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Thursday agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties in wake of prevailing situation of Muslim world.

It was decided in a meeting between Special Representative to Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Malki held here on Thursday. Both the dignitaries exchanged detailed discussions to further strengthen Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and overall prevailing situation of Muslim world.

There is always a consensus between the leadership and the people of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on the issues of the Islamic world, said Nawaf Saeed Al-Malki.

He stated that Saudi leadership was looking forward to the participation of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in next month's conference on Green Middle East and Green Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Malki said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a clear and unanimous stance on the issues of the Islamic world.

Ashrafi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were knotted in eternal relationship of brotherhood.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were time-tested friends and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always remained stood with Pakistan in every difficult situation. Pakistan condemns continued attacks by Houthi rebels on various cities in Saudi Arabia, said Ashrafi.

The peace, stability and defense of Harmain Al-Sharifain is dear to every Muslim, said Ashrafi.

