UrduPoint.com

Pak-Kuwait Bilateral Trade Would Be Enhanced: Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Pak-Kuwait bilateral trade would be enhanced: Envoy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The scope of bilateral trade between Kuwait and Pakistan would be further enhanced to strengthen brotherly relations between the two countries, said Mr. Nassar Abdulrehman Al-Mutairi, Ambassador of Kuwait here on Thursday.

In a meeting with Dr. Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he termed Pak-Kuwait relations excellent and said that currently 90 thousand Pakistanis were working in Kuwait.

He said that Kuwait was importing meat and textile etc by exporting petroleum products to Pakistan.

He also stressed the need to promote cooperation in the field of education and culture.

Dr. Khurram Tariq said that Faisalabad was the most connected city of Punjab and Pakistan. He said that all major trade unions were affiliated with FCCI, while its 8,000 members belong to 118 sectors and sub sectors of the economy. He explained in detail the export potential of this metropolis. Executive Member FCCI Hafiz Kashif Shafique was also present during this meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Education Punjab Kuwait Chamber Commerce Textile All Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

13 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

43 minutes ago
 ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

55 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

2 hours ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.