Pak-Kuwait bilateral trade would be enhanced: Envoy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The scope of bilateral trade between Kuwait and Pakistan would be further enhanced to strengthen brotherly relations between the two countries, said Mr. Nassar Abdulrehman Al-Mutairi, Ambassador of Kuwait here on Thursday.

In a meeting with Dr. Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he termed Pak-Kuwait relations excellent and said that currently 90 thousand Pakistanis were working in Kuwait.

He said that Kuwait was importing meat and textile etc by exporting petroleum products to Pakistan.

He also stressed the need to promote cooperation in the field of education and culture.

Dr. Khurram Tariq said that Faisalabad was the most connected city of Punjab and Pakistan. He said that all major trade unions were affiliated with FCCI, while its 8,000 members belong to 118 sectors and sub sectors of the economy. He explained in detail the export potential of this metropolis. Executive Member FCCI Hafiz Kashif Shafique was also present during this meeting.