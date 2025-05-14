Open Menu

Pak-Kuwait BPC Reviews Entire Spectrum Of Bilateral Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 11:28 PM

Pak-Kuwait BPC reviews entire spectrum of bilateral ties

The fourth round of Pakistan-Kuwait Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in Kuwait on Wednesday reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations including trade, investment, human resource collaboration, consular and people-to-people contacts with a view to further enhance bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The fourth round of Pakistan-Kuwait Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in Kuwait on Wednesday reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations including trade, investment, human resource collaboration, consular and people-to-people contacts with a view to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues and reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and consultation.

Additional Foreign Secretary (middle East), Shehryar Akbar Khan, led the Pakistan delegation while the Kuwaiti side was headed by Assistant Foreign Minister (Asia Affairs), Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

While expressing satisfaction over the upward trajectory in bilateral relations and the momentum of high-level interactions and exchanges, both sides agreed to further deepen engagement in diverse areas of mutual interest.

The next round of Pakistan-Kuwait Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) will take place in Islamabad on mutually agreed dates.

Recent Stories

VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Fu ..

VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders

49 seconds ago
 Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for ..

Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for economic transformation of Pak ..

5 minutes ago
 Solidarity rally held in support of Pakistan Army

Solidarity rally held in support of Pakistan Army

5 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry praises KORT for ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan played vital role in maintaining regional ..

Pakistan played vital role in maintaining regional peace, stability: Prof Cheng

10 minutes ago
 Pak-Kuwait BPC reviews entire spectrum of bilatera ..

Pak-Kuwait BPC reviews entire spectrum of bilateral ties

2 minutes ago
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandap ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur announces Malakand Division ..

2 minutes ago
 Communication dept to install digital technologies ..

Communication dept to install digital technologies for assessment of development ..

2 minutes ago
 ILO, AICS launches project to boost green jobs in ..

ILO, AICS launches project to boost green jobs in KP

2 minutes ago
 Sherry condemns bomb blast in Quetta

Sherry condemns bomb blast in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s defense proven strong and invincible: ..

Pakistan’s defense proven strong and invincible: Federal Minister for Defense ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan believes in dialogue, diplomatic engageme ..

Pakistan believes in dialogue, diplomatic engagement: Pak Amb. Syedah

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan