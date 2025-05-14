Pak-Kuwait BPC reviews entire spectrum of bilateral ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The fourth round of Pakistan-Kuwait Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in Kuwait on Wednesday reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations including trade, investment, human resource collaboration, consular and people-to-people contacts with a view to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues and reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and consultation.

Additional Foreign Secretary (middle East), Shehryar Akbar Khan, led the Pakistan delegation while the Kuwaiti side was headed by Assistant Foreign Minister (Asia Affairs), Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

While expressing satisfaction over the upward trajectory in bilateral relations and the momentum of high-level interactions and exchanges, both sides agreed to further deepen engagement in diverse areas of mutual interest.

The next round of Pakistan-Kuwait Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) will take place in Islamabad on mutually agreed dates.