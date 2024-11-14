Pak-Lebanon shares historical relations: Rana Mashhood

Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Thursday expressed hope that peace would be restored soon in Lebanon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Thursday expressed hope that peace would be restored soon in Lebanon.

During a meeting with the Lebanese Ambassador Ghassan El Khatib to discuss various initiatives and collaborations aimed at empowering the youth of both countries, he said that Pakistan and Lebanon shared a history of friendly and cooperative relations rooted in shared cultural and religious values.

He emphasized his long-standing commitment to youth affairs, having served in this domain since 2002. He added that though Lebanon was currently experiencing a difficult period, the miseries of the Lebanonese people would soon be resolved.

Mashhood said that Pakistan attaches special importance to Lebanon and that both countries enjoy excellent cooperation at various multilateral fora, including the United Nations and the OIC.

Lebanese Ambassador Ghassan El Khatib expressed his admiration for Pakistan's cooperation and said that Pakistan always expressed solidarity with its Muslim brethren country. Moreover, Khatib expressed a keen interest in enhancing cooperation in different sectors highlighting the importance of collaboration with the Prime Minister's Youth Programme to implement strategic initiatives.

The meeting concluded with both leaders expressing optimism about future collaborations that would foster closer ties between Lebanon and Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by key officials including the focal Person for PMYP's international relations Syeda Aamna Batool.