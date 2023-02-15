UrduPoint.com

Pak-Libya Enjoying Strong Ties: Kaira

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Pak-Libya enjoying strong ties: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira met the Libyan Ambassador to Pakistan Muammar Abdul Muttalib.

A detailed discussion about the relations between the two countries was held in the meeting, said a press release.

Both countries are connected to each other on the basis of religion and culture, said Qamar Zaman Kaira, adding that relations between Pakistan and Libya had always been very cordial.

Libyan Ambassador to Pakistan Muammar Abdul Muttalib said that mutual relations between Pakistan and Libya were of great importance.

Qamar Zaman Kaira informed the Libyan ambassador about the problems of Pakistanis living in Libya. The Pakistani community living in Libya is playing an important role in the development of Libya, Qamar Zaman Kaira added.

The problems of Pakistanis living in Libya will be solved on a priority basis, Muammar Abdul Mutalib said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira Libya

Recent Stories

Follow LHC’s orders for election in Punjab: CJP ..

Follow LHC’s orders for election in Punjab: CJP Bandial

17 minutes ago
 Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

23 minutes ago
 First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senator ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senators in Washington

2 hours ago
 Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

3 hours ago
 IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.