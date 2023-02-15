Pak-Libya enjoying strong ties: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira met the Libyan Ambassador to Pakistan Muammar Abdul Muttalib.

A detailed discussion about the relations between the two countries was held in the meeting, said a press release.

Both countries are connected to each other on the basis of religion and culture, said Qamar Zaman Kaira, adding that relations between Pakistan and Libya had always been very cordial.

Libyan Ambassador to Pakistan Muammar Abdul Muttalib said that mutual relations between Pakistan and Libya were of great importance.

Qamar Zaman Kaira informed the Libyan ambassador about the problems of Pakistanis living in Libya. The Pakistani community living in Libya is playing an important role in the development of Libya, Qamar Zaman Kaira added.

The problems of Pakistanis living in Libya will be solved on a priority basis, Muammar Abdul Mutalib said.