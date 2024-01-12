Open Menu

Pak-Malaysia Bilateral Cooperation To Boost Economies: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 09:42 PM

Pak-Malaysia bilateral cooperation to boost economies: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia was in the interest of both the countries as it would boost the economies mutually

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia was in the interest of both the countries as it would boost the economies mutually.

This he said while talking with the eleven-member delegation headed by Tan Sri Rastam Bin Mohd Isa, Chairman Felda Global Venture, engaged in Palm oil production.

Renowned Industrialists Bashir Jan Muhammad and Rasheed Jan Muhammad were also present on the occasion.

Governor Sindh further said that Pakistan wants to learn from the experience of Malaysia in Palm plantation. "The coastal but from Karachi to Thatta was ideal for this purpose and we have already started a pilot project in this regard", he added.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that there were ample opportunities for investment available in agriculture, health, energy and education sectors and the investors from Malaysia can benefit from the conducive investment environment in Sindh.

"We would extend all possible help and assistance to them, he assured.

While emphasising close cooperation in the agriculture sector, the governor said that agriculture was the most important sector in Pakistan and cooperation of Malaysians would boost this sector.

Mohd Hairul Abdul Hamid, Chief Financial Officer FGV, Fakhrummiam bin Othman, Director FGV, Zulkifli bin Othman, Head of Marketing FGV, Mohd Azamsi Rajab, Chief Executive Officer Felda Trading, Tan Sri Dato Seri Lee Oi Hian, CEO Kl Kepong Malaysia, Ooi Liang Hin, CEO Astra KLK, Tan Kwan Yung, Executive KLK, Lim Jit Uei, CEO Ioi Edible Oils, Malaysia were present on the occasion.

Later, the delegation members visited the Bell of Hope, Quaid's Room, IT marquee and Taqatwar Pakistan Ration Bags.

They lauded the public welfare initiatives of Governor Sindh and termed specially IT initiative as a remarkable endeavour.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Governor Education Agriculture Oil Malaysia Thatta All From

Recent Stories

Kashmir Consultative Committees to raise awareness ..

Kashmir Consultative Committees to raise awareness at grassroots level: Mushaal

27 seconds ago
 DC urges Transport Secretary to start Peoples, Pin ..

DC urges Transport Secretary to start Peoples, Pink bus services for students

28 seconds ago
 Rajab Al-Murajab to start on Saturday as crescent ..

Rajab Al-Murajab to start on Saturday as crescent sighted

30 seconds ago
 DIG prisons plant saplings in the premises of Nawa ..

DIG prisons plant saplings in the premises of Nawabshah jail

6 minutes ago
 Multan Sultans excited to play in front of passion ..

Multan Sultans excited to play in front of passionate home fans

6 minutes ago
 PPP candidate Aajiz Dhamrah formally launched elec ..

PPP candidate Aajiz Dhamrah formally launched election campaign

6 minutes ago
Abdullahpur Flyover near completion with Rs.1.36b: ..

Abdullahpur Flyover near completion with Rs.1.36b: Commissioner

6 minutes ago
 Man killed in road accident in Faisalabad

Man killed in road accident in Faisalabad

27 minutes ago
 Salvini claims 'useful service' for Italy at migra ..

Salvini claims 'useful service' for Italy at migrant trial

40 minutes ago
 Jordan blames Israel for regional escalation after ..

Jordan blames Israel for regional escalation after Yemen strikes

40 minutes ago
 Minister underscores urgency to address climate ch ..

Minister underscores urgency to address climate change challenges

40 minutes ago
 Sunak pledges extra $3.2 bn for Ukraine on Kyiv vi ..

Sunak pledges extra $3.2 bn for Ukraine on Kyiv visit

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan