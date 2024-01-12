Pak-Malaysia bilateral cooperation to boost economies: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 09:42 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia was in the interest of both the countries as it would boost the economies mutually.
This he said while talking with the eleven-member delegation headed by Tan Sri Rastam Bin Mohd Isa, Chairman Felda Global Venture, engaged in Palm oil production.
Renowned Industrialists Bashir Jan Muhammad and Rasheed Jan Muhammad were also present on the occasion.
Governor Sindh further said that Pakistan wants to learn from the experience of Malaysia in Palm plantation. "The coastal but from Karachi to Thatta was ideal for this purpose and we have already started a pilot project in this regard", he added.
Kamran Khan Tessori said that there were ample opportunities for investment available in agriculture, health, energy and education sectors and the investors from Malaysia can benefit from the conducive investment environment in Sindh.
"We would extend all possible help and assistance to them, he assured.
While emphasising close cooperation in the agriculture sector, the governor said that agriculture was the most important sector in Pakistan and cooperation of Malaysians would boost this sector.
Mohd Hairul Abdul Hamid, Chief Financial Officer FGV, Fakhrummiam bin Othman, Director FGV, Zulkifli bin Othman, Head of Marketing FGV, Mohd Azamsi Rajab, Chief Executive Officer Felda Trading, Tan Sri Dato Seri Lee Oi Hian, CEO Kl Kepong Malaysia, Ooi Liang Hin, CEO Astra KLK, Tan Kwan Yung, Executive KLK, Lim Jit Uei, CEO Ioi Edible Oils, Malaysia were present on the occasion.
Later, the delegation members visited the Bell of Hope, Quaid's Room, IT marquee and Taqatwar Pakistan Ration Bags.
They lauded the public welfare initiatives of Governor Sindh and termed specially IT initiative as a remarkable endeavour.
