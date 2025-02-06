Open Menu

Pak, Maldives Agree For Joint Initiatives To Expand Existing Ties

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 06, 2025 | 04:26 PM

Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties

Major General Ibrahim Hilmy remained appreciative of high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements and sacrifices in fight against terrorism

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2025) Pakistan and Maldives, while underscoring the need to strengthen defence ties, have reaffirmed commitment to broaden and expand existing collaboration, including military engagements and joint initiatives.

The resolve was expressed as Chief of Defence Staff of Maldives, Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Major General Ibrahim Hilmy remained appreciative of the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements and sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.

