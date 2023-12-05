Open Menu

Pak, Mexico 6th BPC Review Bilateral Ties, Multilateral Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Pak, Mexico 6th BPC review bilateral ties, multilateral issues

The 6th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Mexico on Tuesday reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, regional and multilateral issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The 6th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Mexico on Tuesday reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, regional and multilateral issues.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the cooperation between their delegations at various international organizations and forums especially in the United Nations, and on the question of Security Council Reform, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release .

Ambassador Mariam Aftab, Additional Foreign Secretary (Americas), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Pakistan delegation while the Mexican delegation was headed by Ambassador Jose Tripp Villanueva, Director General for Africa, Central Asia and middle East, at the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

Regional and global matters including Afghanistan, Palestine, and the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were discussed during the consultations.

Views were also exchanged on closer collaboration on consular matters.

The Pakistan side underscored the importance of deeper diplomatic engagement including through reopening of Mexico’s resident Mission in Islamabad.

The additional foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further deepening and broadening its ties with Mexico, particularly in the areas of trade, agriculture, investment, science and technology, and people-to-people contacts.

She underscored that Pakistan was firmly focusing on imperatives of geo-economics and pursuing policies that would promote peace, growth, development, and regional connectivity.

Pakistan and Mexico continued to support each other’s candidatures at the UN and other international bodies, it was added.

During his visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Villanueva also called on Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

The two dignitaries expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral relations and reiterated their resolve to further cement Pakistan-Mexico relations in diverse fields.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Afghanistan Islamabad Foreign Office Technology United Nations Palestine Agriculture Visit Jammu Villanueva Mexico Middle East Asia

Recent Stories

Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on h ..

Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 52nd Shahadat Anniversary t ..

14 minutes ago
 Balochistan Information department to organize wom ..

Balochistan Information department to organize women summits in 20 districts

11 minutes ago
 China speeds up development of 6G technology

China speeds up development of 6G technology

6 minutes ago
 Authorities urged to take stern action against kil ..

Authorities urged to take stern action against killers of PEC Assistant Registra ..

6 minutes ago
 ECP to have full security for holding next electio ..

ECP to have full security for holding next elections in peaceful environment: Bu ..

6 minutes ago
 Swedish Tesla strike spreads to neighbouring Denma ..

Swedish Tesla strike spreads to neighbouring Denmark

3 minutes ago
Pakistan RCS celebrates international volunteer da ..

Pakistan RCS celebrates international volunteer day

3 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to 4 accused in PML-N office torch ..

ATC grants bail to 4 accused in PML-N office torching case

3 minutes ago
 Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits State Life, ..

Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits State Life, NADRA offices

3 minutes ago
 64 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.424 mi ..

64 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.424 million

3 minutes ago
 Traders urge to shift poultry market from city

Traders urge to shift poultry market from city

39 seconds ago
 Finance Division released Rs 17.4 billion to ECP

Finance Division released Rs 17.4 billion to ECP

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan