Pak, Mexico 6th BPC review bilateral ties, multilateral issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The 6th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Mexico on Tuesday reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, regional and multilateral issues.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the cooperation between their delegations at various international organizations and forums especially in the United Nations, and on the question of Security Council Reform, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release .

Ambassador Mariam Aftab, Additional Foreign Secretary (Americas), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Pakistan delegation while the Mexican delegation was headed by Ambassador Jose Tripp Villanueva, Director General for Africa, Central Asia and middle East, at the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

Regional and global matters including Afghanistan, Palestine, and the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were discussed during the consultations.

Views were also exchanged on closer collaboration on consular matters.

The Pakistan side underscored the importance of deeper diplomatic engagement including through reopening of Mexico’s resident Mission in Islamabad.

The additional foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further deepening and broadening its ties with Mexico, particularly in the areas of trade, agriculture, investment, science and technology, and people-to-people contacts.

She underscored that Pakistan was firmly focusing on imperatives of geo-economics and pursuing policies that would promote peace, growth, development, and regional connectivity.

Pakistan and Mexico continued to support each other’s candidatures at the UN and other international bodies, it was added.

During his visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Villanueva also called on Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

The two dignitaries expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral relations and reiterated their resolve to further cement Pakistan-Mexico relations in diverse fields.