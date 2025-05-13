Pak Military Success Against India Commemorated
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 09:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Resounding military success of Pakistan against India is being commemorated across the country as part of the national celebration titled Bunyan-um-Marsoos.
In this connection, Directorate of Agricultural Information Faisalabad also arranged a Tashakur event to honor the valiant achievements of the Pak armed forces.
Director Agricultural Information Dr. Asif Ali, Deputy Directors Muhammad Ishaq Lashari and Dr. Qavi Irshad, Assistant Director Bushra Talat, cameraman Muhammad Faiz and other staff members participated in the event and expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the military’s exceptional success.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Asif Ali said that Pak Air Force pilots demonstrated exceptional skill by destroying six Indian aircraft including Rafale jets and asserting Pakistan’s dominance in the skies.
He said that Pak Army’s Engineering Corps deployed short-range Al-Fatah missiles for targeting and destroying India’s advanced S-400 defense systems.
The critical Indian military installations in Uri Sector, Pathankot, Udhampur, Gujarat and other strategic locations were successfully neutralized, he said, adding that the Indian government was forced to request an immediate ceasefire through US President Donald Trump.
He said that international media hailed the Pakistan Air Force as the "Kings of the skies" and acknowledged their unmatched aerial performance.
This historic victory has not only fortified the pride of the armed forces but also united the nation in a wave of patriotism. The entire country stands behind its defenders with renewed zeal, he added.
Later, special prayers were offered for the strength and safety of Pak armed forces while a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony was also arranged to mark the joyous occasion.
