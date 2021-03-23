Pak mission Canberra commemorates Pakistan Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commission, Canberra (Australia) marked Pakistan Day 2021 at a solemn flag-hoisting ceremony at the Commission office on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistani community and dignitaries.

High Commissioner Babar Amin read out messages of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr. Arif Alvi while the national anthems of Pakistan and Australia were played by the Australian military band during the ceremony. The High Commissioner also hoisted the national flag while the ceremony started with recitation from the holy Quran.

Chief of Protocol, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) Ian McConville conveyed best wishes for the Prime Minister, President and people of Pakistan while the High Commissioner Babar Amin reciprocated the sentiments for the Queen and the Australians.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Babar Amin highlighted the significance of the day, adding that on 23 March, the historic 'Lahore Resolution' was passed which brought together the Muslims of sub-continent to start a courageous struggle for independence which culminated in creation of Pakistan. He said Pakistan, today, was focused on a transformation concept centered around socio-economic prosperity.

He highlighted the three pillars of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision based on economic development; regional and trans-regional connectivity; and peace within our borders. He stated that the foreign policy of Pakistan was in line with the aspiration of the founding father Quaid-e-Azam of 'peace within and without." The High Commissioner also highlighted close and friendly relations between Pakistan and Australia. He commended the role of Pakistani Diaspora in Australia which was contributing to the socio-economic development and projection of soft image of Pakistan.

Babar Amin underlined grave human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) which had reached unprecedented levels since 5 August 2019. He said that Indian Security Forces were involved in extra judicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture, crimes against women. He called upon the international community to play its role in preventing the deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK.

A Pakistani Islamic Calligraphy exhibition was also arranged while folk dance by the youth and a children dress show were the highlights of the reception.