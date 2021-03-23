UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Mission Canberra Commemorates Pakistan Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:41 PM

Pak mission Canberra commemorates Pakistan Day

Pakistan High Commission, Canberra (Australia) marked Pakistan Day 2021 at a solemn flag-hoisting ceremony at the Commission office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commission, Canberra (Australia) marked Pakistan Day 2021 at a solemn flag-hoisting ceremony at the Commission office on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistani community and dignitaries.

High Commissioner Babar Amin read out messages of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr. Arif Alvi while the national anthems of Pakistan and Australia were played by the Australian military band during the ceremony. The High Commissioner also hoisted the national flag while the ceremony started with recitation from the holy Quran.

Chief of Protocol, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) Ian McConville conveyed best wishes for the Prime Minister, President and people of Pakistan while the High Commissioner Babar Amin reciprocated the sentiments for the Queen and the Australians.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Babar Amin highlighted the significance of the day, adding that on 23 March, the historic 'Lahore Resolution' was passed which brought together the Muslims of sub-continent to start a courageous struggle for independence which culminated in creation of Pakistan. He said Pakistan, today, was focused on a transformation concept centered around socio-economic prosperity.

He highlighted the three pillars of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision based on economic development; regional and trans-regional connectivity; and peace within our borders. He stated that the foreign policy of Pakistan was in line with the aspiration of the founding father Quaid-e-Azam of 'peace within and without." The High Commissioner also highlighted close and friendly relations between Pakistan and Australia. He commended the role of Pakistani Diaspora in Australia which was contributing to the socio-economic development and projection of soft image of Pakistan.

Babar Amin underlined grave human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) which had reached unprecedented levels since 5 August 2019. He said that Indian Security Forces were involved in extra judicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture, crimes against women. He called upon the international community to play its role in preventing the deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK.

A Pakistani Islamic Calligraphy exhibition was also arranged while folk dance by the youth and a children dress show were the highlights of the reception.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Australia Pakistan Day Canberra Jammu Independence March August Women 2019 Muslim From Best Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Senator Javed Abbasi, six health workers test posi ..

11 minutes ago

Experts stress need for collaborative national mea ..

12 minutes ago

103,156 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

17 minutes ago

Shahid Khan claims Mr. Physic KP Bodybuilding titl ..

43 seconds ago

China issues standards on stem cells for biosafety ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.