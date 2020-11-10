Pak mission in Toronto holds two-day webinar on Allama Iqbal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :A Two-day international webinar on the significance and relevance of Allama Iqbal's message in the present era was organized by Consulate General of Pakistan in Toronto in collaboration with International Iqbal Society, in line with the Iqbal Day celebrations.

Most prominent experts from six countries including Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, India, UK and Canada participated in this important event, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The inaugural session of the conference was presided by Pakistan's Consul General in Toronto, Abdul Hameed.

He said that the westphalian nation state system was under pressure from both extremist nationalist movements and the forces of globalization. The humanity had already spent the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, coping the nationalism and exploitative colonialism.

A large part of the 20th century was consumed by the cold war. In contemporary times, modernity was being criticized by both post-modernists as well as by the movements of religious revival. In these circumstances, Iqbal's balanced views on the human ego, human dignity, the role of intuition and reason, inductive thinking, and human equality irrespective of geography and race.

Several speakers highlighted the importance of Iqbal's thoughts for the youth and the coming generations in three separate sessions. The panelists included famous intellectuals like Ahmad Javed, Dr. Fateh Muhammad Malik, Dr. Khurshid Rizwi, Dr. Aslam Ansari, Dr. Rafiuddin Hashmi, Dr. Abdul Haq, Dr. Sharif Baqa, Dr. Baseera Ambreen, Dr. Ali Temizel, Dr. Wajid Jawad, Dr. Alireza Ghazveh, Dr. Tahir Hameed Tanoli, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Kamran, Dr. Syed Taqi Abedi and Dr. Khalid Sanjrani.

The webinar became immediately viral on social media as it had been viewed more than 30 thousands times at Facebook within a few hours of its conclusion. During the discussion, Dr. Khursheed Rizwi underlined that Iqbal needed to be appreciated as an artist also.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Malik was of the view that Iqbal promoted the philosophy of action and his views were not being implemented by the Muslim world.

Ahmed Javed said that Iqbal articulated the Muslim world view in an effective manner during the last 200 years.

Dr. Alireza Ghazveh, Dr. Abdul Haq and Dr. Ali Temizel surveyed the research and scholarly work done on Iqbal in Iran, India, and Turkey during the last few decades.