Pak Mission Visit Borisov City Creative Centre

Wed 17th March 2021

Pak mission visit Borisov City Creative Centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Belarus, Sajjad Haider Khan, accompanied by Deputy Head of the mission Abdullah Amin, on Tuesday visited Creative Center in Borisov city; the centre is almost ninety years old with around 6000 students.

Head of the education Department of Borisov Region Ms. Sadovskaya Irina, Director of the Creative Center Ms. Luzhkovskaya Galina, Deputy Director Ms. Kaminskaya Svetlana and Head of Decorative and Applied Arts Department, Ms. Zaryanova Tatiana also attended the event, said a press release issued here from the embassy.

Head of the Literature Project "Oktava", Ms.

Marina Laikova together with "Vir" ensemble performed the song about Belarus and Pakistan friendship. The young poets presented their verses that were translated into English. The students of the center also held a dancing, vocal and musical program. The fashion theatre demonstrated the stylized Belarusian costumes.

The Ambassador also visited the exhibition of the Decorative and Applied Arts ; created by the members of the center.

On this occasion, Pakistan's mission and the Creative Centre agreed to develop bilateral cultural ties through series of activities in the fields of music, dance, painting, poetry and fashion shows.

