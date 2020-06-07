UrduPoint.com
Pak Monument's As Architectural Heritage Symbolizes Remarkable History Of Four Provinces,GB, AJK

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 02:30 PM

Pak Monument's as architectural heritage symbolizes remarkable history of four provinces,GB, AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The national monument like its name depicts the legacy of the country's grand heritage and culture as well as remarkable history reflecting unity of provinces with the hallowing glory of three territories.

The architecture of the monument is unique in itself as it employs the symbolism of fragile and tender petals to represent the four provinces of Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh, while the three smaller petals represent the three territories (Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

Moreover, the petals are not merely designed as separate pieces of construction rather emerge in the shape of a blooming flower representing Pakistan's progress as a rapidly developing country.

An official told APP that the process for developing the monument was very interesting and transparent as after a competition among many renowned architects, Arif Masood's plan was selected for the final design.

He said the monument has been designed to reflect the culture and civilization of the country, historical Pakistan Movement, great sacrifices of the national heroes for future generations in one package.

He said,"every day many local and foreign tourists visit the monument to see our cultural history and to enjoy the grandeur of monument.

"I encourage everyone to visit this landmark to see its marvelous beauty, he said.

