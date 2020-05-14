UrduPoint.com
Pak More Protects Minority Rights As Comparing India: NCM Chairman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Pak more protects minority rights as comparing India: NCM chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman Chela Ram on Thursday said that Pakistan was more vigorously protecting minority's rights as compared to India.

Chairing the first meeting of NCM here at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, he said that the people belonging to all religions, give preference to live in Pakistan.

Welcoming the inclusion of two Muslim members in the NCM, Chela Ram said that the problems and issues of minorities would be resolved with combined efforts, said a press release.

Minorities were enjoying more religious freedom in Pakistan as compared to India, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the religious freedom to minorities.

He said islam also provided equal rights to minorities and the government had constituted NCM on the demands of the minorities.

The minister said Muslims minority in India was enduring worst treatment by the Modi led government. NCM would raise its voice in favour of minorities before the world, he added.

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz said the chairman of the commission enjoys good reputation.

The minority members of the National Assembly and Senate were attended the meeting.

