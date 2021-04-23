UrduPoint.com
Pak Mountaineering Outfit Return Home After Scaling Nepal's Annapurna Peak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan's four-member mountaineering outfit arrived back in the country on Friday after successfully ascending the 8,091-metre Annapurna peak in Nepal, recently.

The team included renowned mountaineers Sirbaz Khan, Abdul Joshi, Saad Munawar and Kamran Ali.

On arrival at Islamabad Airport they were accorded a warm welcome by top officials of Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP|) including Abu Zafar Sadiq, the ACP president and Karrar Haidri, secretary ACP. A large number of mountaineering enthusiasts from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan were also present on the occasion.

The team members became the first Pakistanis to summit Annapurna peak. They have dedicated their feat to Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who was declared dead in February, this year after he went missing on the world's second-highest mountain, K2, during a winter expedition.

"It's a great accomplishment. They've hoisted Pakistan and ACP's flags on Annapurna for the first time. The club acknowledges their contributions," Secretary ACP, Karrar Haidri told APP.

Sirbaz, who hails from Aliabad, Hunza, began his climbing career in 2016. He is on a mission to summit the world's 14 highest peaks and has already climbed five peaks including K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, Lhotse, and Manaslu.

Abdul Joshi, 36, who is a native of Shimshal valley of Gilgit-Baltistan is another seasoned mountaineer. He started his climbing journey as a guide on various 8000m expeditions but this was his first successful 8,000m peak summit. Joshi is passionate about summiting the unclimbed peaks. "These mountaineers are a source of inspiration for the young generation. We hope our youngsters will emulate their accomplishments," Haidri said.

