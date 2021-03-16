UrduPoint.com
Pak Move For Observing March 15 As 'International Anti-Islamophobia Day' Hailed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 11:02 PM

Pak move for observing March 15 as 'International Anti-Islamophobia Day' hailed

The experts from academia and religious scholars of the country on Tuesday widely lauded Pakistan's historical move to join the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to observe first-ever International Day to Combat Islamophobia, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ):The experts from academia and religious scholars of the country on Tuesday widely lauded Pakistan's historical move to join the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to observe first-ever International Day to Combat Islamophobia, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The CFM has unanimously adopted the resolution moved by Pakistan in its 47th session in which 15th March was designated as the 'International Anti-Islamophobia Day'.

Researcher on Islamophbia tendencies, eminent scholar and Dean of Media Studies International Islamic University Islamabad Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Baloch told APP that it was historical moment for Pakistan as the prime minister in his address in the last meeting of UN General Assembly, stressed on collective resolve by the Muslim states to put their heads together and realize the comity of nations about heavily funded Islamophobia as the real threat to global peace and harmony.

Dr Zafar Iqbal added that it was high time for Muslim ummah to look beyond their decision of observing 15th March as International Day to Combat Islamophobia and expose that mongers behind it through FATF like protocol to choke its huge fundings.

