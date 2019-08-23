Pak Movement enthusiasm needed to make country prosperous: Zafarullah Haq

The enthusiasm exhibited by the nation during Pakistan Movement in 1947 was needed to steer the country towards progress and prosperity, leader of the opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq said Friday

Addressing a seminar titled "Creation and Building of Pakistan" jointly organised by Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and Executive President Institute of Policy Studies, he urged all segments of society to reinvigorate the spirit of Pakistan Movement.

He said Allama Muhammad Asad was a bright star of Pakistan movement and his services could never be forgotten. Pakistan Television had conducted some interviews of Allama Asad which were asset for all of us, he added.

Chairman CII said the library of the CII was being attributed to Allama Asad.

Professor Ahsan Zaman, Professor Muhammad Khalid Masood,Dr Ikram ul Haq,Khalid Rehman and others also spoke on the occasion.