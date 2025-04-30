Pak nation, armed forces fully prepared to defend every inch of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The entire Pakistani nation and Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend every inch of the motherland.

“From Siachen to the Arabian Sea, the people and Armed Forces are ready to defend the country, “ sources said.

They said in case of any Indian aggression, the enemy would be given a befitting response. The Pak Armed Forces are fully prepared to foil any nefarious designs of India, they said.

“If India dares to challenge Pakistan's territorial integrity, it will be responded to in the same coin,” the sources stated.

Our modern weaponry—including aircraft, tanks, and artillery is fully capable of silencing the enemy. Pak Armed Forces are also fully equipped with all types of modern weaponry both large and small, the sources said.

When it comes to the defense of the motherland, the Pakistani nation and armed forces stand united against the enemy.