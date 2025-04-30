Open Menu

Pak Nation, Armed Forces Fully Prepared To Defend Every Inch Of Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Pak nation, armed forces fully prepared to defend every inch of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The entire Pakistani nation and Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend every inch of the motherland.

“From Siachen to the Arabian Sea, the people and Armed Forces are ready to defend the country, “ sources said.

They said in case of any Indian aggression, the enemy would be given a befitting response. The Pak Armed Forces are fully prepared to foil any nefarious designs of India, they said.

“If India dares to challenge Pakistan's territorial integrity, it will be responded to in the same coin,” the sources stated.

Our modern weaponry—including aircraft, tanks, and artillery is fully capable of silencing the enemy. Pak Armed Forces are also fully equipped with all types of modern weaponry both large and small, the sources said.

When it comes to the defense of the motherland, the Pakistani nation and armed forces stand united against the enemy.

Recent Stories

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

2 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

2 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

3 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

23 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

23 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

23 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

23 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan