Pak nation is with oppressed Kashmiris for their just cause of freedom: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the purpose of observing August 15 as black day is to protest against Indian violence on innocent people of held Kashmir and to give clear message to unarmed Kashmiris that entire Pakistani nation is with them in their just cause of freedom.

Talking to media here the Governor said that all out support would be extended to Kashmiris till they achieve their right of self determination.

To a question, he said overseas Pakistanis were ambassador of the country, and added that he remembered when he was member of Parliament in Britain only few people supported the Kashmir issue.

He said, "Now in Britain there are more than 100 members of Parliament who support Kashmiris right of self determination." To another query, he said India repealed article 370 and 35(A) which proved that they do not want to give right of self determination to oppressed Kashmiris.

Governor said with the blessings of Allah Almighty the people of held Kashmir continued to voice their cause during the last four decades .

He said violence on Kashmiris failed to hinder their freedom struggle.

PML-Q leader Kamil Ali Agha, people of Pakistani Awami Tehreek, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen were participating in the rally, besides people from all political parties.

He said that it was a positive sign that UN security Council has called a meeting on Kashmir situation. "More than 50 members of British Parliament and House of Lords members have written to United Nation's Security Council's Secretary General that Indian decision regarding held Kashmir was violation of international laws and UN resolutions", he said.

Governor said that Indian decision would be opposed at all forums. He said today's rally would give a clear message that rights of minorities in Pakistan were safe, adding, "We support the minorities for their rights all over the world".