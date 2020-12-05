Pak Naval Chief visits Turkish Fleet Headquarters in Golcuk

(@fidahassanain)

The recent visit by Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi who has been honoured with a “Legion of Merit” award by Turkish Naval Forces (TNF) Commander Adnan Ozbal in a remarkable ceremony in Anarak, will strengthen defence ties between both countries in general and both navies in particular.

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 5th, 2020) Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi who is currently on an official visit to Turkey visited the Turkish Fleet Headquarters and Naval Shipyard in Golcuk, the reports said on Saturday.

Turkish Fleet Commander Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu received Pak Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi and briefed him about Turkish Fleet Command.

According to Pakistan Navy Spokesperson, the naval chief also called on Golcuk Naval Shipyard Commander, Rear Admiral Mustafa Saygili and Istanbul Naval Shipyard Commander, Rear Admiral Erdinc Yetkin separately. He also visited both the shipyards where he was briefed about under construction Pakistan Navy Milgem projects.

Earlier, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi was honoured with a “Legion of Merit” award by Turkish Naval Forces (TNF) Commander Adnan Özbal at an impressive ceremony in Ankara.

Admiral Niazi was presented guard of honour upon arrival at TNF Headquarters, a spokesperson for Pakistan Navy said.

The recent visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand Naval collaboration and defence ties between the two countries in general and both Navies in particular.