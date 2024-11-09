Open Menu

Pak Navy Assumes Guard Duties At Allama Iqbal’s Mausoleum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A smartly tuned contingent of the Pakistan Navy took over guard duties from the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) in an impressive change of guard ceremony, held at the mausoleum of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal here Saturday on the 147th birth anniversary of Mufakkir-e-Pakistan, the visionary behind the ideology of an independent Muslim state in the Subcontinent, said a news release issued by Director General Public Relations (Navy).

Commander Central Punjab, Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood graced the occasion as the chief guest and paid homage to the national poet.

Commander Central Punjab laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum on behalf of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, as well as Officers, Sailors, and Navy Civilians of the Pakistan Navy, and offered Fateha.

The chief guest also recorded his remarks in the visitor’s book, paying rich tribute to the great poet and philosopher.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, members of the media, and a large number of the general public.

