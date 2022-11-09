UrduPoint.com

Pak Navy Assumes Guard Duties At Mazar-e-Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Pak Navy assumes guard duties at Mazar-e-Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :An impressive change of guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal here on Wednesday.

The 145rd birth anniversary of national poet, who with the vision of independent state inspired the creation of Pakistan, was being celebrated across the country.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in immaculate whites, assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Rangers ceremoniously moved out of the Mazar lead by their officer-in-charge.

Both the outgoing incoming guards of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers were inspected by station commander (Navy) Lahore, commodore Sajid Hussain.

The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by wreath laying at the mausoleum of the national poet by station commander (Navy) on behalf of the chief of the naval staff, officers, sailors and civilians of Pakistan Navy.

Later, the station commander offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the visitor's book.

The ceremony was observed by military and civil officials and general public.

