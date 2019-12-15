UrduPoint.com
Pak Navy Cadet College Ormara Holds Parents' Day Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 07:50 PM

Pak Navy Cadet College Ormara holds parents' day ceremony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :An impressive 4th Parents' Day Ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Cadet College, Oramra (PNCCO) Balochistan.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi graced the occasion as chief guest. The Chief Guest was received by Commander Coast Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi, says a press release issued here on Sunday.

Addressing the ceremony, the Federal Minister congratulated the prize winners and appreciated their performance in academics and various co-curricular activities.

He advised the cadets to continue to work hard to excel in academics along with grooming a strong character.

He expressed deep appreciation for faculty of PNCCO for imparting quality education and laying strong career foundations for young cadets from Balochistan and across the country.

The chief guest also acknowledged and lauded Pakistan Navy's concerted efforts for socio-economic uplift especially of the coastal belt of Balochistanin the fields of healthand education.

Earlier in his welcome address, Principal PNCCO, Commodore Masood Ul Hasan presented a resume of cadets' performance in academics, curricular & co-curricular activities.

He apprised the audience that the Cadet College which was established in 2013, is currently home to 268 cadets half of which belong to Balochistan.

In addition, the Principal PNCCO also highlighted achievements of College and the cadets in different domains of academics within short span of its existence. Later, the Chief Guest gave away the prizes to the winners and high achievers.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of Naval Officers, civil and political dignitaries, local notables and parents of cadets.

