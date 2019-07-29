Pak Navy cadet tops in Australian Defence Forces Academy among 65 nationalities

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Shahzaib Ikram had joined Pakistan Navy as a commissioned officer.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th July, 2019) A Pakistan Navy cadet has bagged top position among 65 other nationalities in the Australian Defence Forces academy (ADFA).

Shahzaib Ikram had joined Pakistan Navy as a commissioned officer.

He was then sent to ADFA for further training where he got top position among 65 other nationalities.

The Pakistani High Commission in Canberra, Australia shared the achievement of the young cadet.

Pakistan Navy continues to play its role in protecting and preserving the oceans with coordinated national efforts.

Pakistan is blessed with over 1000 Kilometers (Km) of coastline and an area of around 290,000 Square Km at sea. More than 90 per cent of Pakistan's trade by volume and 70 per cent by value is carried out through Arabian sea.