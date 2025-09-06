Pak Navy Celebrates Defence Day With Traditional Zeal, Fervor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Navy observed Defence Day of Pakistan to honour the supreme sacrifices of Armed Forces, Shuhada, Ghazis, and national heroes who demonstrated exceptional unity and resilience in the face of enemy during 1965 Indo-Pak War.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf laid floral wreath at Shuhada’s Monument at Naval Headquarters Islamabad, offered Fateha and interacted with the families of Shuhada, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).
In his message on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, paid homage to the Shuhada and Ghazis whose selfless sacrifices have ensured the impregnable defence of our nation. This day holds a place of profound reverence in our national history, marking an era defined by extraordinary courage and dedication demonstrated by the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan in defence of the motherland.
The Admiral highlighted that Pakistan’s defence remains robust and unassailable, any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response. The unwavering resolve to safeguard the homeland was reaffirmed during ‘Marka-e-Haq’, wherein Pakistan Navy’s steadfast deterrence and maritime vigilance ensured the inviolability of national waters and kept the Indian fleet at bay, thus frustrating its naval ambitions.
He further reiterated that while the nation continues to face various challenges whether strategic confrontations such as Marka-e-Haq or natural disasters like recent floods, these trials have only strengthened our collective resilience and enduring unity between the Armed Forces and people of Pakistan.
The day dawned with special prayers offered in all naval mosques for preservation of integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan. Quran Khawanis were held for Shuhada of the 1965 war. Wreath laying ceremonies and Fateha Khawani were also held at Shuhada’s memorials at Field Command Headquarters. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at all naval units and establishments wherein Commanding Officers addressed special gatherings of officers and men and highlighted the significance of the day. All ships and establishments were decorated and illuminated in accordance with naval traditions.
