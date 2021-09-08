Pak Navy celebrates Navy Day with traditional fervor

KARACHI, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy on Wednesday celebrated 'Navy Day' to honour heroic achievements of its Ghazis (those returned from the battle with pride) and Shuhada (martyrs) who fought gallantly against a much bigger adversary with absolute courage and profound faith in Allah SWT.

Navy Day is a glorious reminiscence of daring operation 'SOMNATH', when Pakistan Navy Warships destroyed important shore installations and inflicted irreparable damage to the Indian pride, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

Pakistan Navy lone Submarine Ghazi reigned and remained unchallenged at sea throughout the war.

In his message on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said that 8th September, marked a golden chapter in the rich naval history and rekindles hope and pride in the new generation.

"On this day, Pakistan Navy acknowledges the sacrifices and spirit of our Naval heroes who epitomized grit, courage and valour during the 1965 War. Today, Pakistan Navy being potent naval force in the region is alive to its growing responsibilities and role to vigilantly guard country's maritime interests," Admiral Niazi remarked.

The Naval Chief also underlined that all ranks of Pakistan Navy reiterate solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and denounce the blatant annexation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The day dawned with special prayers offered in all Naval mosques for peace and prosperity of the country and particularly for the success of Kashmir struggle. Quran Khawani (recitation of the Holy Quran) was arranged for eternal peace of Shuhada of the 1965 war.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at all Naval units and establishments. More than 500 ration bags were distributed by Pakistan Navy Women Association (PNWA) among deserving families of Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

In connection to Navy Day Celebrations Pakistan Navy also organized "Pakistan Navy COMWEST cricket Cup" at Gwadar, 24 local teams are participating in the event. Final match of the event will be played on 23rd August.