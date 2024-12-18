Pak Navy Commissions Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS Yamama In Romania
Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Navy has commissioned its Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), PNS Yamama, at Constanta Port, Romania.
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, graced the ceremony as Chief Guest and handed over the traditional Command Scroll to Commanding Officer of PNS Yamama, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here Wednesday.
Deputy Fleet Commander of Romanian Navy, Rear Admiral (UH) Marian Ciobotaru, and the Ambassador of Pakistan to Romania, Mr. Arshad Jaan Pathan, were also present on the occasion.
While addressing the ceremony, Chief Guest emphasized the significance of this project and highlighted the additional set of capabilities that PNS Yamama brings to Pakistan Navy’s sphere of operations.
He further stated that these platforms are designed to enhance full spectrum of Navy’s maritime operations.
Earlier this year, Pakistan Navy inducted first ship of OPV Batch II into its fleet on 6 September 2024.
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi commended the exceptional professionalism and dedication of Damen Shipyards and expressed confidence in the prospects of future cooperation in delivering cutting-edge technologies to Pakistan Navy.
PNS Yamama is the final vessel of OPV Batch II constructed at Damen Shipyards, Galati, Romania.
It is a versatile and highly agile platform of medium size and tonnage. The ship is equipped with state-of-the-art electronic warfare, anti-ship, and anti-air warfare capabilities. Additionally, it is capable of embarking a multi-role helicopter and can operate independently or as part of a task force for extended durations to execute a variety of missions, thereby safeguarding Pakistan’s maritime interests.
The commissioning ceremony was attended by high-level dignitaries from Pakistan, Romania, and the Netherlands, including members of Pakistani community.
