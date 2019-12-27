UrduPoint.com
Pak Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing In North Arabian Sea

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 07:23 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Navy, in an impressive display of firepower, Friday demonstrated its combat readiness through live firing of missiles from surface, subsurface and air platforms in North Arabian Sea.

Short Range Air Defense System firing was also demonstrated.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the chief guest and witnessed Live Weapon Firings, says a press release of ISPR-Navy.

The Anti-Ship Missiles were launched from Pakistan Navy Destroyer and Aircraft. Long Range Land Attack Missiles were fired from Submarine and Fast Attack Craft (Missile). Whereas, Air Defense Missile was launched at Makran coast to re-affirm Pakistan Navy's Air Defense capabilities.

Missiles successfully hit their intended targets, endorsing Pakistan Navy's war fighting capability and combat readiness.

On the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed his utmost satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet, Coastal Command and commended officers & men for their professionalism.

He said Pakistan Navy was a strong and formidable force, fully capable to protect and advance national maritime interests.

He reiterated that Pakistan Navy was ready to defend the sea frontiers and would give a befitting response to any misadventure.

