Pak Navy conducts successful flight test of indigenously developed ballistic missile

Pakistan Navy conducted successful flight test of an indigenously developed ship launched ballistic missile

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Navy conducted successful flight test of an indigenously developed ship launched ballistic missile.

The weapon system with 350 KM range is capable of engaging land and sea targets with high precision, said a Pakistan Navy news release issued here Monday.

The weapon system is equipped with state of the art navigation system and maneuverability features.

Flight test was witnessed by Chief of the Naval Staff and Senior Officers fro Pakistan Navy and dedicated scientists and engineers, it further said.

The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated participating Naval Units and Scientists on this excellent achievement.