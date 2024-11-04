- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Pak Navy conducts successful flight test of indigenously developed ballistic missile
Pak Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test Of Indigenously Developed Ballistic Missile
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 06:09 PM
Pakistan Navy conducted successful flight test of an indigenously developed ship launched ballistic missile
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Navy conducted successful flight test of an indigenously developed ship launched ballistic missile.
The weapon system with 350 KM range is capable of engaging land and sea targets with high precision, said a Pakistan Navy news release issued here Monday.
The weapon system is equipped with state of the art navigation system and maneuverability features.
Flight test was witnessed by Chief of the Naval Staff and Senior Officers fro Pakistan Navy and dedicated scientists and engineers, it further said.
The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated participating Naval Units and Scientists on this excellent achievement.
Recent Stories
We will continue to support public welfare initiatives: Governor
SME development plan to revitalize SMEDA approved
ADC chairs meeting regarding municipal election
Capt (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao assume charge as DC Khyber
PITB’s e-FOAS to be implemented in Punjab Food Authority, agreement signed
Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday
Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on ME situation
12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan Iqbal
Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day'
Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Go ..
Realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Rele ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
We will continue to support public welfare initiatives: Governor1 minute ago
-
ADC chairs meeting regarding municipal election1 minute ago
-
Capt (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao assume charge as DC Khyber1 minute ago
-
DC inspects schools, hospital21 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz hospitalised after throat infection21 minutes ago
-
Sadiq Adabi Jirga honors renowned Pashto Poet Sarwar Khattak21 minutes ago
-
50th compulsory training course for PMS concludes21 minutes ago
-
Communication, Works Dept working diligently to accomplish CM initiatives: officials21 minutes ago
-
CM's Advisor on Health chairs reforms review meeting21 minutes ago
-
Sindh Assembly passes resolution for establishment of constitutional benches21 minutes ago
-
Capital gears up for Annual Lok Mela: A celebration of Pakistan's cultural tapestry21 minutes ago
-
CM gifts car to visually-impaired vlogger21 minutes ago