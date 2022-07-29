Pak Navy continues relief operations in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

Pakistan Navy continued the relief operation in various areas of Balochistan for the flood affectees

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy continued the relief operation in various areas of Balochistan for the flood affectees.

Due to the disconnection of the land route, relief materials were delivered to the affected areas by Pakistan Navy helicopters.

During the operation, rations and other necessary equipment were provided in Arki, Athal and Lakhra areas of Lasbela district.

Seven people including the critically ill woman was also taken to a safe place.

Pak Navy is also installing two water filtration plants in the affected areas with the assistance of Hands NG.

Commander Coast Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal supervised the relief activities and also conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas for devising the future action plan.