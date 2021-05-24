Pak Navy delegation visits RCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :A delegation of the Pakistan Navy paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Monday.

The delegation includes Capt. Asif Maqsood Director Technical Development, Cdr. Tasneem Ahmad Director Indigenous Technical Development and Lt. Cdr. Amir Bin Hamid Staff Officer Indigenous Technical Development.

The meeting was aimed at the potential investment proposal to be engaged for Manufacturing/ Production/ development capabilities in Hull Structure, Hull Outfitting, Main Propulsion Systems, Auxiliary Systems, Electrical/ Electronic and Control Systems, Command Surveillance Systems to be used in constructions of Frigates and other Ships.

Capt. Asif Maqsood during the meeting said that the Pakistan Navy wanted complete indigenous production of frigates and its other systems that would also be beneficial for the local industry.

He said that the local firms with good capability and expertise in electrical and mechanical fields would be collaborated with Pakistan Navy to meet its defence needs and achieve better growth.

On the occasion, the RCCI President Nasir Mirza assured all kind of its support and assistance in this regard.

He said that RCCI already collaborating with DEPO and will apprise the business community about the said information.

The Meeting was attended by President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza, Former Presidents Manzar Khurshid Shaikh, Syed Asad Mashadi, Osman Ashraf - Senior Vice President RCCI, Shahraiz A. Malik - Vice President and others.