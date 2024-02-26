Pak Navy Demonstrates Combat Readiness, War-fighting Potential During SEA SPARK-2024
Published February 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Navy on Monday demonstrated combat readiness and war-fighting potential by Live Weapon Firing (LWF) of FM-90B Surface to Air Missile in the North Arabian Sea where Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi graced the occasion as a Chief Guest.
During the firepower demonstration, Pakistan Navy (PN) Ship successfully hit the aerial drone target thereby reaffirming PN's war-fighting capability and combat potential.
Missile firing was conducted on the culmination of the sea phase of PN's Major Maritime Exercise SEA SPARK-2024, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
The exercise was conducted to validate PN's operational plans and assess war preparedness. The Chief Guest commended officers and men for their commitment and professionalism. He reiterated the resolve of Pakistan Navy to ensure seaward defence of Pakistan and safeguard national maritime interests at all costs.
