UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Navy Distributes Ration Among Deserving People

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 07:50 PM

Pak Navy distributes ration among deserving people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Navy distributed ration among needy citizens in several slum areas in different union councils of the provincial capital.

According to the Pak Navy press release issued on Sunday, the Navy staff is distributing ration in different areas of the country besides running an awareness campaign about the pandemic Covid-19.

The Pak Navy also distributed essential items among thousands of deserving families settled at the coastline area as well as low income citizens and people living at different islands around Karachi.

Ration was also distributed among the poor citizens living in the Federal capital by Pakistan Army.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Army Pakistan Navy Poor Sunday

Recent Stories

Citizens’ Debt Settlement Fund postpones payment ..

11 minutes ago

Heavy-duty trucks and vehicles allowed to travel o ..

41 minutes ago

FNC Health Committee discusses draft federal law o ..

41 minutes ago

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

1 hour ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.