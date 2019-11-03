Pak Navy Distributes Ration Bags Among "Kyarr" Affectees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Navy (PN), with an aim to facilitate rehabilitation of affectees of sea cyclonic storm "Kyarr", distributed ration bags in suburb areas of Keti Bandar in Thatta district of Sindh.

A press release of ISPR-Navy said here on Sunday that PN teams along with trucks carrying ration bags containing basic necessities, reached the affected sites of Goths ThakarKario, Hajamoro and Goth Faqirani of Tehsil Keti Bandar and distributed the rations among families affected by the cyclonic storm.

Pakistan Navy Medical teams also accompanied the relief teams for provision of basic medical assistance to locals of the affected areas.