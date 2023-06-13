UrduPoint.com

Pak Navy Evacuated 700 Villagers In Shah Bandar, 64 Fishermen Rescued From Sea

Published June 13, 2023

Pakistan Navy troops evacuated 700 personnel from various villages of Shah Bandar- a coastal town of district Sujjawal- while 64 fishermen have been rescued from sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Navy troops evacuated 700 personnel from various villages of Shah Bandar- a coastal town of district Sujjawal- while 64 fishermen have been rescued from sea.

PN Ships are patrolling and maintaining vigilance in open sea to render assistance to vessels in distress amid tropical cyclone Biparjoy, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Pakistan Navy has put all its available resources at high alert with requisite assets to provide assistance to the inhabitants of coastal areas of Sindh in case of any emergency amid the tropical cyclone.

A cyclone monitoring cell has been activated at Headquarters Commander Karachi for monitoring the developments and coordinating the responses, the spokesperson informed adding that PN Joint Maritime Information Coordination Center (JMICC) was relaying information at regular intervals to all stakeholders especially fishermen community so that they not to venture out to open sea in rough weather.

PN emergency response and medical teams have been deployed at Coastal areas of Balochistan and rural areas of Sindh including Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Sanghar for swift Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief missions. Meanwhile PN hospitals at Karachi are on high alert to deal with any emergency.

Besides closely monitoring the developments, the spokesperson said, Pakistan Navy was maintaining continuous liaison with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), provincial government and local administration to provide emergency assistance as and when required.

