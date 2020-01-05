UrduPoint.com
Pak Navy Flotilla Visits Muscat, Oman As Part Of Overseas Deployment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy flotilla comprising its ships Rahnaward, Gwadar, and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) ship Dasht visited Muscat, Oman as part of Overseas Deployment.

Upon arrival at Muscat port, visiting Pakistan Navy and PMSA Ships were extended warm welcome by Royal Navy of Oman, says a press release issued by ISPR-Navy on Sunday.

During stay at the port, Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of visiting ships called on Director General Operations & Plans at Headquarters of the Chief of Staff of Sultan's Armed Forces (COSSAF) and Commanding Officer Said Bin Sultan Naval Base, Wudam.

During interactions, the Mission Commander conveyed sincere regards from Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi for the people of Oman in general and the Royal Navy of Oman in particular.

Both the sides displayed commitment and desire to further augment and expand naval collaborations in various domains.

Mission Commander also highlighted Pakistan's sacrifices in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy's contribution towards maritime security and safety of global commons.

A reception dinner was also hosted onboard PNS Rahnaward.

Senior officers of Royal Navy of Oman along with prominent local community attended the event.

On the occasion, Mission Commander highlighted the deteriorating situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and grave human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian Armed Forces against innocent people of loK.

He also underscored the illegality of the Indian annexation of loK and violation of its disputed status as per resolutions of the United Nations.

Pakistan and Oman are tied in eternal bonds of friendship and brotherhood.

The ongoing deployment of Pakistan Navy and PMSA Ships to Oman will further strengthen the friendly ties with the brotherly country and enhance Pakistan Navy's bilateral relations with Royal Navy of Oman in diverse avenues.

