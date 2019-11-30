UrduPoint.com
Pak Navy Foils Narcotics Smuggling Attempt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:37 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Navy in coordination with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) near Pasni, Balochistan and seized approximately 1200 kg of Hashish which was being transported to foreign destination through sea.

The cache was subsequently handed over to ANF for further disposal, says a press release issued by ISPR-Navy on Saturday.

The successful execution of the operation against narcotics smuggling is the result of effective monitoring/ surveillance and demonstrates Pakistan Navy's perseverance to deter, disrupt and deny use of our sea/ coastline for any unlawful activities.

Pakistan Navy will continue to fulfill its national responsibilities with highest level of commitment and dedication, it added.

