Pak Navy Hands Over Command Of Combined Task Force 151 To Brazil

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan Navy (PN) has successfully relinquished command of Combined Task Force 151 and handed over command to Brazilian Navy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Navy (PN) has successfully relinquished command of Combined Task Force 151 and handed over command to Brazilian Navy.

Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie of Pakistan Navy handed over the Command to Rear Admiral Marcelo Lancellotti of Brazilian Navy, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here Thursday.

The ceremony was presided by Vice Admiral George Wikoff, Commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), at HQ CMF, Bahrain.

Since assuming the command in January 2025, Pakistan Navy led CTF-151 mission, built and maintained close partnerships with regional and international navies especially European Union Naval Forces' Operation ATALANTA.

The coordination was manifested by coordinated patrols such as the ENDURING RESOLVE and the OCEAN WATCH. Hallmark of the tenure was professional conduct of Focused OPERATION SEA SPIRIT, where CTF-151 marshalled 13 CMF partner nations, naval assets from 6 countries, and 8 Regional Coordination Centres.

To strengthen CMF's objectives, Cdre Sohail Ahmad Azmie conducted a series of Key Leadership Engagements across the region that reinforced the importance of collaboration in promoting maritime security.

Expressing his thoughts on his tenure as Commander CTF 151, Cdre Sohail Ahmad Azmie thanked his staff and international partners especially Republic of Korea and Japan for their consistent commitment. He further added that PN takes pride in its active participation within CMF and its efforts reflect a steadfast commitment to contribute towards regional maritime security.

The incoming Commander CTF 151, Rear Admiral Marcelo Lancellotti expressed his gratitude to Pakistan Navy and remarked that together with CMF nations we will strengthen cooperation and ensure the safety of maritime commons.

CTF 151 was established as a multinational task force in January 2009, and is one of five operational task forces under CMF. In conjunction with the European Union Naval Force and together with independently deployed naval ships, CTF 151 helps to patrol the Internationally Recommended Transit Corridor.

The ceremony was attended by various dignitaries including Ambassadors from Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Japan and Federative Republic of Brazil, Deputy Head of Mission from Republic of Korea.

