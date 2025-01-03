Pak Navy Holds Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Pakistan Navy fleet annual efficiency competition parade was held Friday at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi.
Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf, was the chief guest, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).
The event marked the culmination of a professionally rewarding and eventful operational year for the combatants of Pakistan Navy Fleet, including warships, submarines, and aviation assets.
Upon arrival, the chief guest was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, and a smartly turned-out contingent presented the Guard of Honour.
In his address, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed complete satisfaction and confidence in the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet.
He lauded the dedication and professionalism of officers and sailors in safely and efficiently achieving the operational objectives and milestones for the year 2024.
The CNS acknowledged the valuable contributions of Fleet towards maritime security and the protection of national and international Sea Lines of Communication.
He highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts to ensure the security of strategic maritime zones, particularly Gwadar Port and maritime projects under CPEC.
The CNS also elaborated on the evolving dynamics of the region, particularly the maritime security environment, which necessitated that Pakistan Navy remained ever-ready to address any threats to the nation’s maritime frontiers.
Earlier, in his welcome address, the Commander Pakistan Fleet highlighted the operational achievements of the Fleet during the preceding year.
He emphasized that the Fleet maintained a high level of combat readiness throughout the year, with its units participating in various bilateral and multilateral exercises in both home and foreign waters.
The Fleet undertook multiple Regional Maritime Security Patrols and Overseas Deployments.
During the ceremony, the Chief of the Naval Staff presented efficiency awards and trophies to the best-performing squadrons and units of Pakistan Navy Fleet Command.
Recent Stories
World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Middle East’s sustainable citi ..
Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral
19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'
Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December
AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today
AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth
Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Romina emphasizes collaborative efforts to tackle climate vulnerabilities in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest key suspect in child abduction case2 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy holds fleet annual efficiency competition parade2 minutes ago
-
NA deputy speaker shares grief over demise of Bukhari’s wife12 minutes ago
-
Syedaal discusses progress on development projects in Balochistan12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan hosts first mega event of boxing championship on Jan 25, World Youth Champion12 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 7 criminals12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan ex-minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara injured in attack, accused arrested12 minutes ago
-
Joint body to be formed to address traders’ grievances regarding property tax12 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of music composer Shaukat Ali Nashad observed12 minutes ago
-
Police set up 'Jhuggi school' to educate, support underprivileged children22 minutes ago
-
ICT admin crackdown: 20 arrested in anti-begging campaign22 minutes ago