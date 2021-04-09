Pak Navy launches mangrove plantation campaign 2021

Pakistan Navy launched Mangrove plantation campaign 2021 for preservation of the rapidly diminishing mangrove forest cover on coastal belt of Pakistan

Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas, as the chief guest of opening ceremony, planted a mangrove sapling to formally inaugurate the campaign being carried out in collaboration with International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and provincial forest departments of Sindh and Baluchistan.

According to a spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, a message by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi, was read at the ceremony in which Naval chief reiterated commitment to mangrove plantation as part of Navy's efforts aimed at conservation of nature.

Pakistan Navy's mangrove plantation campaign have played a significant role in conversation of coastal belt, Niazi said adding that healthy ecological system was vital for mitigation of impacts of climate change causing sea level rise, erosion and cyclones.

Over 7 million mangrove saplings had been planted on the coastal belt from Shah Bandar to Jeevani area under the plantation campaign, the spokesperson informed.