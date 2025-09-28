Open Menu

Pak Navy Launches Mangrove Plantation Campaign 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Pak Navy launches Mangrove plantation campaign 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Navy in collaboration with the Forest Departments of Sindh and Balochistan and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) on Sunday launched the Mangrove plantation campaign 2025 at Bin Qasim, Gharo.

Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and planted a sapling, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).

While addressing the ceremony, the chief guest underscored the critical role of mangroves in combating climate change, preserving biodiversity and protecting coastal communities from erosion and natural disasters.

He appreciated the collaboration of the Forest Departments of Sindh and Balochistan, as well as IUCN, with Pakistan Navy, and highlighted that the campaign aims to promote environmental awareness and strengthen coastal resilience.

The mangrove plantation campaign is part of Pakistan Navy’s environmental protection programme, under which the Navy has planted 8.7 million mangroves from Shah Bandar to Jiwani. These plantation drives have also created employment opportunities for the local populace.

Marine conservation and sustainable development are integral to Pakistan Navy’s environmental initiatives, and this campaign stands as a testament to the Navy’s unwavering commitment to preserving the country’s coastal environment for future generations.

