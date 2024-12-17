Pak Navy Participates In Multilateral Exercise Mavi Balina-2024 At Dalaman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 07:28 PM
Pakistan Navy ATR Aircraft from the 29 Anti-Submarine Warfare Squadron participated in multilateral exercise Mavi Balina-2024 at Dalaman, Türkiye
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Navy ATR Aircraft from the 29 Anti-Submarine Warfare Squadron participated in multilateral exercise Mavi Balina-2024 at Dalaman, Türkiye.
Exercise Mavi Balina-2024 is a Turkish-led multinational Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) exercise, involving over 30 platforms, including ships, submarines, aircraft, and UAVs, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here Tuesday.
The exercise was conducted in the Eastern Mediterranean and aimed at practicing submarine operations and ASW procedures. Naval and air force assets from Türkiye, NATO, the USA, Pakistan, Greece, and Special Operations Forces (SOF) teams from Türkiye and Azerbaijan participated in this multilateral exercise.
“Pakistan Navy is a regular participant in exercise Mavi Balina. The interaction between Pakistan and other participating navies during the Harbour Phase included mutual visits, tabletop discussions, and planning sessions. The extensive Sea Phase culminated in detailed analysis sessions,” it said.
“Pakistan Navy’s active participation in the exercise underscores its unwavering commitment to fostering relations between the two brotherly countries, Pakistan and Türkiye, and strengthening bonds with leading navies.
These collaborative engagements enhance interoperability, provide mutual training opportunities, and contribute to resilience in safeguarding shared interests and promoting peace across the region,” the press said.
