Pak Navy Proved Its Dominance Over Enemy On Sept 8: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 08:03 PM

Pak Navy proved its dominance over enemy on Sept 8: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said that on Sept 8, 1965, Pakistan Navy proved its dominance over the enemy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said that on Sept 8, 1965, Pakistan Navy proved its dominance over the enemy.

In his message on the Navy Day, to be observed on Sept 8, he said that Pakistan Navy, by setting the examples of bravery and courage, foiled the nefarious designs of Indian Navy and wrote a new history of courage and valour.

Jawans of Pak Navy defeated the enemy by defending maritime boundaries of Pakistan. Pak Navy foiled the malicious intentions of the enemy by destroying its naval strength.

He said that role of Pak Navy in 1965 war will always be remembered in golden words. He said that Pak Navy once again foiled the evil designs of enemy by tracing out Indian submarine in March. Pak Navy is determined to keep the sentiments of 1965 war alive. He said officers and jawans of Pak Navy, who are defending naval boundaries of Pakitan, are our pride.

